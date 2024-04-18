BJP Resolves Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Seat, No Consensus over 5 Maharashtra seats

Mumbai: The BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra has finally resolved the issues over the Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Narayan Rane will file his nomination on Friday for the seat, which Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also wanted. However, the alliance is yet to resolve issues over five more seats including Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, Thane, Palghar and Nasik seats.

According to an insider of Mahayuti, BJP leadership, specially deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, convinced the Shiv Sena that Narayan Rane would be the right candidate for the Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency,. The BJP also pacified Kiran Samant, who is brother of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Uday Samant, to leave his claim over the seat.

There will be a direct fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vinayak Raut and Mr. Rane in Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg. The BJP candidate will file his nomination on Friday, which is the last day for it.

A senior BJP leader said that the Shiv Sena has staked claim over Mumbai North West, Mumbai South, Palghar Thane and Nashik seats. Of these, Ajit Pawar-led NCP wants the Nashik seat, while the BJP is wants at least on two seats from remaining four seats.

Out of the five seats, Shiv Sena has three sitting MPs from Palghar, Nashik and North West Mumbai. Thane and South Mumbai Lok Sabha MPs are still with Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT). Thane is also the home turf of Mr. Shinde.

"We are ready to leave the Palghar seat for Shiv Sena, but we will not leave our claim over the Thane seat as it is with the Thackeray faction. We are going to field someone from the Ganesh Naik family from the Thane seat," the senior leader said.

In addition to this, the BJP is also trying to contest either from South Mumbai seat or North West Lok Sabha seat but Shinde led Sena is not leaving its claim over both the seats. "We are going to contest four seats in Mumbai," the BJP leader said. They are trying to convince the Shiv Sena about the ground reality of South Mumbai seat as the the Sena does not have a strong candidate there.