BJP Replaces Poonam Mahajan With Ujjwal Nikam In Mumbai North Central Seat

Bhartiya Janata Party today dropped its sitting MP Poonam Mahajan from Mumbai North Central Constituency. It has made the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam its candidate from the seat.

Poonam Mahajan, daughter of BJP stalwart Late Pramod Mahajan, had represented the constituency for two successive terms from 2014 to 2024. Sources in the BJP state that the decision to deny party ticket to her was taken on the basis of organisational feedback.

Ujjwal Nikam is a well known name in the legal circles and has represented government successfully in some high profile cases like 26/11 Mumbai terror attack which led to Ajmal Kasab's conviction and Gulshan Kumar murder case.

He will be facing Congress' Varsha Gaikwad who is the sitting MLA from Dharawi.



