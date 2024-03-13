BJP Releases Second list of LS Candidates with 6 Names

Hyderabad:The BJP on Wednesday released its second list with six names with four of them going to parachute leaders who had switched over to it a few days back. Of the four, three had joined the party from the BRS, and one from the Congress. Among six constituencies, for which the list was announced, two are ST reserved constituencies and one is the SC reserved seat.



The three candidates, who had switched over to the BJP, are Saida Reddy, Prof. Azmeera Seetharam Naik and Godam Nagesh. While Saida Reddy bagged the Nalgonda seat, Prof. Naik and Godam Nagesh got fielded from the Mahbubabad and Adilabad constituencies, respectively. D.K. Aruna has been fielded from the Mahbubnagar parliamentary seat.

Former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy had also sought the seat from the constituency. He was reportedly denied a ticket as his son Mithun Reddy was given an MLA seat from Mahbubnagar, he however lost it.

The Adilabad seat has been given to Godam Nagesh. Sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao from the constituency who had also contested as an MLA lost the contest and is reportedly set to join the Congress. The seat was also sought by Rathod Bapu Rao and Ramesh Rathod. The Medak seat has been given to former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao who lost the Assembly contest in the recent polls.

With the second list of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the party has so far announced 15 seats with contenders for Khammam and Warangal seats pending.