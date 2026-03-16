BJP Releases List of 144 Candidates for WB Polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal and Kerala. The party’s central election committee released the names of 144 candidates for West Bengal and 47 candidates for the Kerala polls.

In West Bengal, the party has fielded its Leader of Opposition and one-time close associate of TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, from Bhabanipur, a seat held by Ms Banerjee herself. Mr Adhikari has also been fielded to retain the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, which he won defeating Ms Banerjee in 2021. The TMC supremo later won from Bhabanipur in the bypoll, which was crucial for her to continue as chief minister.

The party has also fielded its senior leader Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, Biman Mahto from Salboni, both in Paschim Medinipur district, while Swapan Dasgupta will contest the Rashbehari seat in South Kolkata. The party has fielded Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin, Rudranil Ghosh from Shibpur. The 294 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with the counting scheduled on May 4.