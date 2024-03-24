Top
Home » Nation

BJP Releases its First List of LS Candidates for AP

Nation
DC Correspondent
24 March 2024 5:55 PM GMT
BJP Releases its First List of LS Candidates for AP
x
State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari will be party candidate for Rajahmundry LS seat. (File Image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The first list of BJP candidates for Andhra Pradesh, with six names for MP seats, was released on Sunday night by the BJP high command. The BJP got six LS seats and ten assembly seats for contest under the NDA alliance of BJP, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh.

State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari will be party candidate for Rajahmundry LS seat and former chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy the Rajampet LS candidate. Vara Prasad Rao, who joined BJP from YSR Congress on Sunday, would be fielded from Tirupati (SC) LS seat.

Sitting MP K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was expecting the BJP ticket for the Narasapuram LS seat but the party selected Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma as its candidate there.

CM Ramesh got the BJP ticket for the Anakapalle MP seat and Kothapalli Geetha has been selected as a BJP candidate for the Araku (ST) LS seat.

There was speculation about Sujana Chowdary getting the Vijayawada West assembly seat, Kamineni Srinivas getting the Kaikalur assembly seat and Vishnu Kumar Raju getting the Visakhapatnam North assembly seat. The list of BJP’s assembly candidates is likely to be released in a day or two.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telugu Desam Jana Sena Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada BJP Lok Sabha Polls Daggubati Purandeswari 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X