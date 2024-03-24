BJP Releases its First List of LS Candidates for AP

Vijayawada: The first list of BJP candidates for Andhra Pradesh, with six names for MP seats, was released on Sunday night by the BJP high command. The BJP got six LS seats and ten assembly seats for contest under the NDA alliance of BJP, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh.

State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari will be party candidate for Rajahmundry LS seat and former chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy the Rajampet LS candidate. Vara Prasad Rao, who joined BJP from YSR Congress on Sunday, would be fielded from Tirupati (SC) LS seat.

Sitting MP K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was expecting the BJP ticket for the Narasapuram LS seat but the party selected Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma as its candidate there.

CM Ramesh got the BJP ticket for the Anakapalle MP seat and Kothapalli Geetha has been selected as a BJP candidate for the Araku (ST) LS seat.

There was speculation about Sujana Chowdary getting the Vijayawada West assembly seat, Kamineni Srinivas getting the Kaikalur assembly seat and Vishnu Kumar Raju getting the Visakhapatnam North assembly seat. The list of BJP’s assembly candidates is likely to be released in a day or two.