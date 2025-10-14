 Top
BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Bihar Assembly Polls

DC Correspondent
14 Oct 2025 3:16 PM IST

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to contest from Tarapur and Lakhisarai; polls to be held on November 6 and 11

The BJP announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha along with other key leaders including Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively.Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively.

State ministers Nitish Mishra will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur seat and Mangal Pandey from Siwan. Shreyasi Singh will join the fray from the Jamui seat, according to the list released by the BJP. Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on november 6 and 11.

