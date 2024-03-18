BJP Rebel Skips PM's Program in Shivamogga

A rebel candidate, Eshwarappa would be contesting against BJP nomination and elder son of B.S. Yediyurappa B.Y. Raghavendra and Congress nominee Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of late Chief Minister S. Bangrappa. Both Eshwarappa and Yediyuirappa belong to Shivamogga district.

A couple of days back, a miffed Eshawarappa announced that will contest the ensuing elections for Lok Sabha from Shivamogga after the party denied his son Kantesh, a former Zilla Panchayat member, ticket to contest from Haveri parliamentary seat.

Angered over denial of ticket to his son, Eshwarappa took on his contemporary in BJP B.S. Yediyurappa and accused him of having a role in denial of a ticket to his son. In Assembly elections previous year, BJP denied ticket to Eshwarappa to fight from Shivamogga Assembly seat.

He reiterated that he has made up his mind to contest the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat to make the dreams of Modi come true such as end dynastic politics and save Hindutva.



In Karnataka, he said, Hindutva leaders such as former minister C.T. Ravi, former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda among others, former Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel, all of them have denied renomination in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April/May.

“After my victory in the Shivamogga seat, I will join hands with Narendra Modi,” asserted Eshwarappa.



