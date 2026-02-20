BJP Rebel Elected Bhiwandi-Nizampur Mayor With Congress Backing

MUMBAI: In a setback to the BJP, its rebel corporator Narayan Chaudhary was on Friday elected Mayor of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, clinching the seat with support from the Congress party. At least six BJP corporators reportedly defected to back Chaudhary’s candidacy, creating a stir in the state politics.

Chaudhari, the Secular Front alliance candidate, was elected mayor after securing 48 votes in the 90-member corporation, defeating BJP’s official nominee Sneha Patil, who managed 16 votes. The Konark Vikas Aghadi’s Vilas Patil, backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, polled 25.

In the Deputy Mayor election, the Congress candidate Tariq Momin received 43 votes, while the BJP candidate Nakate got 21.

The revolt within the BJP is believed to have been triggered by internal tensions after the election results. Chaudhari was initially considered a frontrunner for the party’s mayoral nomination. However, the party leadership named Sneha Patil as its official candidate, which angered Chaudhary and his supporters, resulting in the party split. With Chaudhary’s rebellion, the Congress announced that the official candidate of the Secular Front alliance would be the defecting BJP leader.

In the municipal elections held last month, the Congress emerged as the single largest party, while the BJP came second with 22 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 12, the Samajwadi Party with six, Vilas Patil’s Konark Vikas Aghadi with four and the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi with 3. An independent candidate also won in this election.

BJP State President Ravindra Chavan issued a stern warning, indicating that the party would take disciplinary action against those who cross-voted.

Chavan criticised the rebel councillors, stating that anyone who acted against the party’s official line will face disciplinary action. He emphasised that BJP members had been instructed to vote according to the party decision, but some chose to rebel despite prior assurances of loyalty.