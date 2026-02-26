BJP: Rahul Has Anti-India Links

New Delhi, Patna: Hitting back at the Congress over its youth wing activists staging a shirtless protest at the AI summit in Delhi last week with the "PM is compromised" slogan, BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having close links with "anti-India and pro-Pakistan" elements. Nabin said Gandhi is on a "compromised mission" that began with his great-grandfather and first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and "continued through generations".

The BJP president, who is currently a member of Bihar’s legislative Assembly, labelled Gandhi as a “poster boy of negative politics". "Today, I wish to expose the compromised mission of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has traded national interests for personal gains. I wish to expose Gandhi," said Nabin. He also raked up Jawaharlal Nehru's alleged reference to the country's burgeoning population as a "liability" and the defeat in the 1962 war with China.

The BJP president charged former PM Indira Gandhi with "giving up Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after defeating Pakistan in 1971" as an examples of the "compromised mission". He also alleged that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had made use of the Bofors gun deal to "fatten up his personal bank balance".

"The compromised mission continued under Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, who functioned as a 'super prime minister' from 2004 to 2014, compromising the authority of the top constitutional post," Nabin asserted.

The BJP president slammed Lok Sabha LoP for "undertaking 247 foreign visits without informing the Central security agencies. "All this has been a part of Gandhi's compromised mission," said Nabin, who also accused the Congress's Rae Bareli MP of having close links with "anti-India, pro-Pakistan and pro-China" elements abroad, including billionaire George Soros, US Congress member Ilhan Omar and Kenyan financier Shakir Merali.

" Gandhi is a poster boy of negative politics. But the people of the country, especially the youth, have seen through his game and they will not be misled by his rhetoric," Nabin added.

Echoing the BJP president's allegations against the Congress and Gandhi of playing "petty politics" to destabilise the country's progress and acting like "puppets" in the hands of anti-India forces, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Gandhi family is a "compromised family" and the Congress a "compromised political party".

"We all know how attempts were made to stop investigations into the Bofors scandal... A fair probe was not allowed to happen to save Ottavio Quattrocchi (accused in the Bofors scam)," said Goyal, who also alleged that Indira Gandhi had also compromised the country's interest during her tenure.

"Former US Ambassador Daniel Patrick Moynihan confirmed that the CIA provided funds to the Congress for elections. The Mitrokhin Archives mentions that the KGB delivered suitcases full of money to a compromised Indira Gandhi… In the 1971 Shimla Agreement, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were released without securing PoK. What forces were exerting pressure on Indira Gandhi that led to a compromise of national interest?" Goyal asked.

The Union minister alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru also "repeatedly compromised" national interests when he was the Prime Minister. "Jawaharlal Nehru's secretariat was an "open book" for the CIA and the KGB," he said.

Goyal alleged that in 1954, India's interests were compromised before China on Tibet, and under the Panchsheel Agreement, Aksai Chin was ceded to China during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure.