BJP Propagates Ujjwala Scheme to Counter Congress

Adilabad: BJP leaders were propagating vigorously the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY- to provide LPG gas connection, stove and one cylinder for free to women) in villages and mandal headquarters and mobilising a large number of women for the events when the Congress is about to announce the supply of LPG gas cylinder for `500 to white ration card holders in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Fearing that the subsidised LPG cylinder scheme by the Congress would grab women's vote bank affecting their winning chances in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MLAs, MPs and leaders have been holding campaigns on the Ujjawala scheme by the Central government by distributing the free gas stoves and a cylinder to women of poor families.

They were encouraging poor women living in slums to apply for the scheme and helping them for the same.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar of the BJP said the PMUY schemes had already reached crores of women across the country and it was aimed to reach out to the poorest of the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to see women get rid of problems with cooking fuel, he said, adding that development works were being taken up in villages with NREGS funds from the Central government.

The MLA said they had so far distributed 4,500 stoves and LPG cylinders in the recent past under the Ujwala Yojana in the Adilabad Assembly constituency. The scheme was benefiting the poor women a lot and the BJP was focusing on reaching out to women with the scheme, he added.