BJP Plans To Deprive People Of Their Rights Priyanka Gandhi In Gujarat

Nation
Shashank Tripathi
27 April 2024 7:32 AM GMT
BJP Plans To Deprive People Of Their Rights Priyanka Gandhi In Gujarat
File Photo AICC General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi today accused the central government of planning to change the constitution to weaken the people and deprive them of their rights.

Speaking at a public rally in support of Congress candidate Anant Patel at Dharampur in Valsad, Priyanka levelled these allegations against BJP led central government.

Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Gujarat after a gap of five years. Last time she was in Gujarat in March 2019.

A host of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are supposed to tour Gujarat and address rallies in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

