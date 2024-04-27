BJP Plans To Deprive People Of Their Rights Priyanka Gandhi In Gujarat

Priyanka Gandhi today accused the central government of planning to change the constitution to weaken the people and deprive them of their rights.

Speaking at a public rally in support of Congress candidate Anant Patel at Dharampur in Valsad, Priyanka levelled these allegations against BJP led central government.

Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Gujarat after a gap of five years. Last time she was in Gujarat in March 2019.

A host of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are supposed to tour Gujarat and address rallies in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.