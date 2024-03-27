BJP Plans High Voltage Campaign In Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad, Uses Hindi Songs, Slogans To Grab Eyeballs Nationally

Wayanad constituency may be a challenging one for the BJP, but the party is all set to unleash a high-voltage campaign to send across a message that it isn't going to be easy for sitting MP Rahul Gandhi this time.

The spectacular road show organised for BJP candidate K Surendran the other day on the streets of Kalpetta is only a trailer, the full picture is yet to come, say party workers. It was the BJP state secretary's first visit to Wayanad on Tuesday after the announcement of his candidature.

Interestingly, the BJP is playing Hindi slogans and songs in its campaign vehicles. As the election campaign in Rahul Gandhi's constituency is set to attract national media, the party wants the people especially in the north of Vindhyas to relate to the campaign in the prestigious constituency. "Smriti Irani trounced him in Amethi, and similarly, Surendran will send him packing, lock, stock, and barrel from the Wayanad constituency" is one of the popular slogans being used in the campaign.

Surendran is portrayed as the BJP's "biggest fighter" and the leader of the Sabarimala agitation against the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 in the hill shrine. Besides, the BJP has plans to utilise the services of prominent tribal leader C K Janu to counter Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on Adivasi, Dalit Bahujan politics, caste survey and the rights of tribals. Tribals constitute nearly 10 per cent of the population in the Wayanad constituency.

The BJP faces a tough electoral battle on the ground in Wayanad due to Rahul Gandhi's immense popularity. The former Congress president secured 64.94% of the votes, with a winning margin of 4,31,770 votes. The BJP-led NDA, which fielded BDJS candidate Thushar Vellapally, only managed to secure 7.25% of the votes.

Local Congress leaders believe that the BJP is attempting to create a spectacle using its financial and other resources. They are confident that these efforts will not result in votes, and they predict that Rahul will win by an even larger margin this time.

The LDF is putting up a strong fight through its formidable candidate in Annie Raja, a national leader of the CPI and the wife of party general secretary D Raja. Both Annie Raja and Surendran have started their campaigns, and everyone is now waiting for the sitting MP, Rahul Gandhi, to visit the constituency soon.