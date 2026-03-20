BJP Plans Big West Bengal Campaign Led by Modi

New Delhi: The BJP is set to launch an extensive campaign in West Bengal following the announcement of Assembly poll dates, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead multiple rallies and roadshows across the state.

Party sources said Modi is expected to address around 14-15 public events, including major rallies and roadshows, as part of the campaign.

“Our campaigning will intensify after Ram Navami and Prime Minister Modi is expected to address 14-15 public rallies and roadshows across the state,” a party functionary said.

Union home minister Amit Shah is also expected to address about eight to 10 public events while overseeing strategy, voter mobilisation and booth-level management.

Senior leaders, including BJP president J.P. Nadda and newly appointed state chief Nitin Nabin, will also hold multiple rallies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to participate in several public programmes.

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty is likely to campaign across the state as part of the party’s outreach.

The campaign plan includes large public meetings, smaller corner meetings and door-to-door outreach, covering constituencies across West Bengal.

The multi-tiered campaign is aimed at strengthening organisational presence and voter outreach ahead of the Assembly elections.