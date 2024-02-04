BJP OBC Morcha President Praises Address by Droupadi Murmu, Criticizes Opposition

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, a Rajya Sabha member, criticized the Opposition parties for finding fault with the speech of address Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of legislator, and said that any speech sans any politics was welcome step. He opined the interim Budget would help make India developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said, “The holding of G-20 summit, giving 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, abolishing triple talaq, approval for the Sammakka Sarakka tribal university are among the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“The Budget proposed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is inclusive and creative and ensures the welfare of all sections of the people. It will help the poor, youth, women and farmers,” Dr Laxman said adding that the state had been allocated the highest-ever Rs 5, 071 crore for the railways.