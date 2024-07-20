BJP not keen on axing Adityanath

Sources in the Saffron camp disclosed that the BJP is gearing up for a big reorganisation of its Uttar Pradesh state unit, including a Cabinet reshuffle. Bypolls pending in 10 Assembly constituencies are expected to be scheduled soon.

Following a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leadership has opted for a major organisational and governmental revamp. The aim is to weed out underperforming ministers within the Adityanath administration and make changes within the state unit. This includes the likely removal of Bhupendra Chaudhary from his role as state unit president and reassign him within the Adityanath government.

Chaudhary recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J.P. Nadda, discussing organisational issues after the party’s underwhelming Lok Sabha election results. During discussions, Chaudhary reportedly took responsibility for the poor performance and offered to resign.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified preparations for the Assembly bypolls. Despite the Election Commission of India yet to announce the bypoll dates, Adityanath has already delegated responsibilities to ministers, instructing them to address constituent grievances and strengthen booth management.

In the recent general elections, the BJP’s seat count in Uttar Pradesh fell from 62 to 33, while the Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats. The anticipated changes in the state unit and government are viewed as strategic moves aimed at ensuring a victory in the 2027 Assembly polls. Party insiders emphasise that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to achieve a hat-trick in the upcoming state elections.