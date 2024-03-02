BJP Names 9 TS Candidates For LS Polls

Hyderabad: The BJP’s three Telangana MPs, union minister G. Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad, Dharmapuri Arvind from Nizamabad and Bandi Sanjay from Karimnagar were all retained as candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, as per the first list of the saffron party. The list named candidates for nine of the 17 seats in the state.

Among notable developments were the issue of tickets to Etala Rajendar for Malkajgiri, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for Chevella, Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad, P. Bharat for Nagarkurnool, Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud for Bhuvanagiri and B.B. Patil for Zaheerabad.

The candidates

Kishan Reddy, Secunderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, is the Secunderabad MP and was the floor leader of the party in united Andhra Pradesh.

Dharmapuri Arvind, Nizamabad: Defeated former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in 2019. He is the son of senior Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas.

Bandi Sanjay, Karimnagar: Former TS BJP president, during whose tenure the party won two by-polls and a sizeable number of GHMC wards. He is currently BJP’s general secretary.

Etala Rajendar, Malkajgiri: Lost the recent Assembly election from Huzurabad. Before joining the BJP, Rajendar was a minister in the BRS government and one of the founding members of the party.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chevella: Former MP, grandson of K.V. Ranga Reddy, after whom the district was named. Ranga Reddy served as Deputy Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in the 1960s.

Madhavi Latha, Hyderabad: Political debutant, but she is popular for her spiritual discourses. She is the chairperson of Viranchi Hospitals.

P. Bharat, Nagarkurnool: Son of BRS MP P. Ramulu, of the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat. Ramulu joined the BJP two days ago.

Boora Narsaiah Goud, Bhuvanagiri: Former BRS MP, who joined the BJP before the Assembly elections.

B.B. Patil, Zaheerabad: BRS MP from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat who joined the BJP on Friday. He has represented Zaheerabad in the last two terms.