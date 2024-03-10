BJP MP Quits Party Before PM’s Bengal Visit

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, BJP’s Jhargram Member of Parliament Kunar Hembram from the tribal community in Jangalmahal, quit party citing “personal reasons.”

His exit, which came days after Ranaghat South BJP MLA Mukutmani Adhikari from the Matua community defecting to the Trinamul Congress, triggered speculation that BJP may not field him from Jhargram this time.

Hembram, a first-time MP, however, has ruled out joining any other party.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Siliguri on Saturday, is also expected to address a rally in Jhargram on March 11.