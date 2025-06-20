BJP MP Flown to AIIMS Delhi From Kolkata

Kolkata: Ailing Tamluk BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was flown in an air ambulance to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Kolkata for further treatment.

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Alipore of south Kolkata since June 14 after getting admitted there with symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting.

A series of medical tests later revealed that he was suffering from “acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis.” Mr Gangopadhyay was wheeled into ICU and was treated by a medical board comprising various specialist doctors.

Many state BJP leaders visited him at the hospital and inquired about his condition. On Thursday evening, the former judge of the Calcutta High Court was taken to Kolkata Airport in a green corridor and was flown in an air ambulance to Delhi.

He was accompanied by his nephew and driver. His medical reports were earlier sent to AIIMS, Delhi from the Kolkata hospital.

Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “We had a long discussion with his nephew before deciding to shift him to AIIMS for further treatment. We pray for his quick recovery.”