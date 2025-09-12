BJP MLA’s Viral Video Shows Him Making ‘10% Commission’ Comment

Kanpur: A purported video of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi has stirred controversy after he was allegedly heard saying that MLAs not only draw their salaries, but also get a "10 per cent commission" from their respective MLA funds.

The remarks, reportedly made during a party workers' meeting in Kanpur, went viral on social media on Thursday, inviting sharp criticism.

In the video, the Kidwai Nagar MLA was seen asking party workers that while legislators benefit from both salaries and commissions, grassroots workers get "nothing in return." The row deepened further as the legislator allegedly advised Hindus to keep swords and lances at home for their protection.

BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi admits openly that they get 10% commission from MLA funds.



Govt should take strict action against whoever shot and leaked this video.pic.twitter.com/2qqL3R8106 — PunsterX (@PunsterX) September 12, 2025