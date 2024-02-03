BJP MLA Shoots Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station, Arrested

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested for firing at a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station. MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Mahesh Gaikwad, who is now hospitalised in critical condition. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high level investigation into the incident.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Kalyan leader Mahesh Gaikwad and local leader Rahul Patil in the room of the senior police inspector of Hill Line police station of Ulhasnagar on Friday night. According to the police, a land dispute was the reason behind the fire.

Ganpat Gaikwad, who represents the Kalyan East Assembly constituency, has been remanded to police custody along with other two accused till 14 February by a local court in Ulhasnagar.

Mahesh Gaikwad sustained serious injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Thane’s Jupiter Hospital. He was initially admitted to Mira Hospital in Ulhasnagar. However, after his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane at around 11:00 pm. According to reports, five bullets have been removed from his body, but his condition remains critical. According to the hospital, he is on ventilator support.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the hospital and spoke to doctors regarding Mahesh Gaikwad’s medical treatment. “We are hoping for his speedy recovery,” the CM said.

Three people, including Ganpat Gaikwad, were arrested in connection with the incident, DCP Sudhakar Pathare said.

“Ganpat Gaikwad and Harshal Nana Kene first fired on Mahesh and Rahul Patil inside the cabin of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. Sandeep Anant Sarvankar and other associates were also booked as they were supporting Ganpat Gaikwad. Sarvankar has been arrested along with Ganpat Gaikwad and Kene. We are looking for three more accused,” DCP Pathare said.

Terming it as a serious incident, Mr. Fadnavis said he has asked the Director General of Police to hold a high-level Inquiry. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party will take action against the MLA if he is guilty.

Hours before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad told a local news channel that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten by the Sena leader’s men at the police station.

However, the police dismissed the MLA’s claim. A CCTV footage from the police station clearly shows the victims and the MLA seated in the officer’s cabin when the MLA suddenly pulled out his gun and started shooting indiscriminately.