Rajib Chowdhuri

Kolkata: Another West Bengal BJP MLA has defected to the Trinamul Congress. He is Mukutmani Adhikari who won from Ranaghat South in Nadia for the first time in 2021 Assembly Election and belongs to the Matuas, a community of Hindu migrants. His entry to TMC came a day after BJP recruited former TMC MLA of Baranagar Tapas Roy.

Mr Adhikari, who has been accused of domestic violence by his wife in an FIR with the Tiljala police station in the city, picked up TMC flag from party national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee after joining the ruling party's rally in the city on Thursday.

He also met TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and shared the dais with her after the rally. Mr Adhikari said that he joined TMC to usher peace and development in his constituency.

TMC posted on X-handle, “@BJP4Bengal leader & MLA Mukutmani Adhikari joined our party and marched in our rally on the eve of #InternationalWomensDay. When BJP leaders leave their anti-women party and extend you support, you know that you are on the right side of history. Standing tall for women's rights through thick and thin!”

Posting a copy of the FIR on X, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “Look who is walking in the TMC Procession alongside Bhaipo, to observe International Women's Day !!! Mukutmani Adhikari - Ranaghat South MLA. He was accused of Domestic Violence by his Wife. The FIR was filed by his Wife on the 11th day of their marriage. Certainly qualifies as the 'Poster Boy' of TMC's Rally to honour Women.”