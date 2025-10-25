BJP MLA Invites Fadnavis, Jarange To Share Stage

Mumbai: In a major political development in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil are likely to share a stage for the first time. They are expected to come together for the unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mangalwedha in Solapur district on October 26.

The ceremony has been organized by BJP’s Pandharpur-Mangalwedha MLA Samadhan Avtade. He said, “The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be unveiled by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange Patil has also been officially invited for the event. He has agreed to attend the ceremony.”

Avtade also said that many ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders of all parties from the state will attend the event in large numbers.

The coming together of Fadnavis and Jarange Patil assumes significance in the backdrop of Maratha reservation issue. During the hunger strike agitation for the Maratha reservation, Jarange Patil had often targeted many people including Fadnavis. The CM too had avoided going to Jarange’s protests at Azad Maidan.

However, the Fadnavis-led State Government later issued a GR that allowed Marathas, who can prove their Kunbi lineage through old records such as the Hyderabad gazetteer, to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. Following this, the Maharashtra government also began implementing the Gazette Resolution allowing Marathas who can prove Kunbi lineage to apply for OBC certificates.