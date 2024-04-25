BJP Minority Morcha leader expelled from party for rermarks against Modi

Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president Usman Ghani was expelled from the party for expressing displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Rajasthan.

Recently, while speaking to a news channel in New Delhi, he condemned Modi's remarks regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state. He also said that the BJP was going to lose 3-4 seats out of the 25 LS seats in Rajasthan.

Ghani, being a Muslim, said that he was disappointed with Modi's remarks against Muslims.

He even said that when he goes to Muslims to seek votes for the BJP, they are questioning him about Modi's remarks against them and are trying to draw answers from him.

"The Jat community is also angry with the BJP and they had voted agianst the party in Churu and other constituencies."

Ghani also said that he was not afraid even if the party takes aciton against him.

As anticipated, BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Omkar Singh Lakhawat took cognizance of Ghani's remarks and said that he made an attempt to tarnish the image of the party in the media.

Considering it as a breach of discipline, he was expelled from the party primary membership for six years.

While addressing a rally in Banswara, Modi suggested that if the Congress come to power, it will 'redistribute' wealth to Muslims. He also said that the Congress plans to give the people's hard-earned money and valuables to 'infiltrators' and 'those having more children'.