BJP Minister Predicts ‘Earthquake’ In Shiv Sena (UBT) Within 8 Days

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) faces another challenge with the senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan predicting ‘yet another earthquake’ in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in next eight days. He has blamed Sena leader Sanjay Raut for pushing people out of the party.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is on the verge of collapse. It will be clear how many people remain with him after eight days. Everyone is suffering due to Sanjay Raut’s rants and behavior. Raut has gone out of control and he alone is enough to finish off this party,” Mahajan said.

His remarks came after Sudhakar Badgujar, a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the latter’s visit to the district. The meeting has stirred the political circles in Nashik district.

Last week, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nirmala Gavit of Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar Vidhan Sabha constituency in Nashik district had joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena along with her supporters. Before that, former MLA of the Vidhan Parishad Narendra Darade had quit the party.

The developments are taking place on the backdrop of discontent in the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the Savarkar issue. Last week, Nashik party leader Bala Darade had threatened to blacken Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s face for allegedly insulting the Hindutva ideologue.

Speaking at a Savarkar Jayanti event, Darade, who is the Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy city chief in Nashik, said that the Sainiks would not tolerate any insult to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and if Gandhi dared to come to Nashik, they would blacken his face or pelt stones at him.

“We are very proud that we live in the birthplace of Savarkar (Nashik). Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and the case was filed against him in Nashik. We will not tolerate Savarkar’s insult. If Rahul Gandhi dares to come to Nashik, we will blacken his face. If not that, we will pelt stones,” Darade said.

However, the remarks drew sharp criticism from Congress, with the party called the statement ‘deeply unfortunate,’ and vowed to give ‘a befitting reply.’