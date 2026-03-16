BJP Minister Calls for ‘Hindu-Only Shops’ at Nashik Kumbh Mela

Mumbai: BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday stoked a controversy, saying if shops owned by Muslims are found at the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik, they must be uprooted. The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a Hindu festival; therefore, only shops owned by Hindus should be present at this site, and Hindus should make purchases exclusively from Hindu merchants, he said.

Speaking at an event in Nashik, Rane said, “If anyone other than a Hindu sets up a stall at the Kumbh Mela, uproot it. I welcome the concept that Hindus should buy from Hindus. When I articulated a similar stance a few days back, the media subjected me to severe criticism. However, I felt no remorse then, nor do I feel any now. Are we not supposed to speak up for Hindus within a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu Nation)? Or should we instead be discussing Pakistan or Islamabad? People accuse us of inciting communal discord; let those who make such claims come forward and explain themselves.”

Rane further asserted, “During the Kumbh Mela, no one other than a Hindu should be permitted to set up a shop. Currently, the month of Ramadan is underway; food stalls catering to that community will be established. I challenge anyone to find even a single Hindu individual working at those stalls - you will not find a single one."

The minister claimed that their (Muslim's) Quran explicitly instructs them not to accept anything from a ‘Kafir’ (non-believer); consequently, they conduct themselves in that manner. "I have read the Quran twice; it mandates the payment of a 10 percent ‘Zakat’ (/tax), and that very money is subsequently utilized to fund ‘Jihad.’ It is written therein that one must diminish the stature of other religions in order to propagate one’s own. If our own money is being channelled into funding ‘Love Jihad,’ should we simply accept that?” he said.

Rane stated, “Preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela are currently proceeding in full swing. Not a single ‘Jihadi’ element should be allowed to infiltrate the Kumbh Mela; they must be made to feel a sense of deterrence and fear. We are about to launch a campaign across the country advocating that Hindus must purchase goods exclusively from other Hindus.

Rane also mentioned that the process to enact an anti-conversion law has already been initiated. “Our state will soon possess the strictest law against ‘Love Jihad’ in the entire country,” he added.