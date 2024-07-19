BJP likely to stake claim on 160 out of 288 seats of Maharashtra Assembly

The party will contest the assembly election in alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra in-charge of the party and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and co-in-charge of the party and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav. The meeting lasted around four hours.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, senior BJP leaders Raosaheb Danve, Pankaja Munde, Ashok Chavan, Joint General Secretary (Org) Shiv Prakash among other top leaders of Maharashtra were present in the meeting.

Speaking with the reporters, senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said the party has decided to take all the schemes, which were announced in the budget, to all 97,000 booths of the state through their party workers and alliance parters. “We will contest the Assembly election in an alliance with our partners," he said.

In a response to a query on the seat distribution, Mr. Danve said that the leaders of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena would sit together and decide on the numbers of the seats, which to be contested by each constituents of the alliance.

“All three parties will work together....We will take all the schemes including Mukhyamantri Ladaki Bahin Yojana, Electricity Bill waiver to farmers to each booth of the state through the party workers,” the senior BJP leader said.

Another senior BJP leader, who attended the meeting, said, "We have analysed our strength on each seat of three regions. There will be a meeting tomorrow to discuss the remaining regions Western Maharashtra, Konkan and Mumbai,” he said.

In the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, the BJP had contested 163 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena (undivided) and other smaller parties leaving 124 seats for Shiv Sena (undivided) and the remaining seat was given to the RSP. The BJP had won 105 seats out of 163 seats it contested in Maharashtra Assembly election.