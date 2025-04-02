BJP legislator claims plot to make him Bishnoi gang target by deer meat consumption allegations

Mumbai:BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has claimed that baseless allegations claiming he consumed deer meat were spread against him in order to get him killed by the “Bishnoi gang”. He alleged that his political opponents from Parli (the assembly constituency represented by former minister Dhananjay Munde) tried to frame him so that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi would act against him.

Though he did not anyone, Mr. Dhas indicated that false claims about his deer meat consumption were spread in retaliation of his allegations against Dhananjay Munde in connection with the murder of Massajog village Sarpanch Santosh Deahmukh. Mr. Mundes close aide Walmik Karad is the prime suspect in the Sarpanch murder. Mr. Munde had resign from the state cabinet following Karad’s arrest.



“Some leaders from Parli came to my constituency and claimed that I received deer meat from Satish Bhosale. I have never consumed such meat. I am a 'malkari' (follower of Lord Vitthal, who do not consume non-veg food),” Mr. Dhas said.



Satish Bhosale, also known as ‘Khokya’, was a BJP office-bearer from Beed district. He was known to be an aide of Mr. Dhas. He was arrested last month in connection with an attempted murder case and is also facing charges for hunting wild animals. The BJP legislator alleged that there was an orchestrated effort to connect him with cases against Bhosale and thus make the target of the Bishnoi gang.



Mr. Dhas further claimed that he had received credible information about members of the Bishnoi gang being flown to Mumbai from Rajasthan. “The Bishnoi community (of Rajasthan) considers deer sacred. An attempt was made to frame me so that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi would act against me. I will also raise the issue with chief minister Devendra Fadanvis,” he said.