BJP Leader Warns Perni Nani of Severe Consequences

6 April 2024 7:13 AM GMT
BJP Leader Warns Perni Nani of Severe Consequences
BJP Leader Warns Perni Nani of Severe Consequences. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Political climate in Andhra Pradesh is getting hotter as elections are drawing closer, with rhetoric from party leaders crossing the norms of decency.

In the latest instance, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state spokesperson P. Bhanu Prakash Reddy issued a stern warning to former YSRC Congress party minister Perni Nani over his statements about BJP's state president Daggubati Purandeswari.


Addressing media here on Friday, he said Nani must apologise or face “very severe consequences."


