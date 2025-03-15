 Top
BJP Leader Shot Dead in Haryana's Sonipat Over Land Dispute

PTI
15 March 2025 1:42 PM IST

Surendra Jawahar, BJP Mundlana Mandal president, killed; attacker caught on CCTV

BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead in Sonipat, Haryana, allegedly over a land dispute; CCTV footage captured the assailant chasing and killing him.

Chandigarh: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.The deceased has been identified as Surendra Jawahar, president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal in Sonipat, officials said.

The unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage showed Jawahar entering a shop to save his life even as the attacker chased him and shot him dead, police said. Further details are awaited.
