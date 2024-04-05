BJP leader Kuna Srisalam Goud Joins Congress

Top
Nation
DC Correspondent
5 April 2024 6:55 AM GMT (Update:2024-04-05 06:57:38)
Former MLA and BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud has joined Congress party. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Former MLA and BJP leader Kuna Srisailam Goud has joined Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy and AICC in charge Deepa Das Munsi on Friday. He contested as an MLA on BJP ticket from Quthbullapur constituency during 2023 assembly elections.

He was elected as an independent MLA from Quthubullapur constituency in 2009. He also held the post of chairman of Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Corporation during the Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy.


