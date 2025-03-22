 Top
Home » Nation

BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Under Fire After Threatening Woman Protester

Nation
PTI
22 March 2025 10:43 AM IST

Former MP faces backlash after heated confrontation with women in Kharagpur over road inauguration

BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Under Fire After Threatening Woman Protester
x
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sparks controversy after a video shows him threatening a woman protester during a road inauguration in Kharagpur.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has come under fire following a heated confrontation with a group of local women in Kharagpur, West Bengal, on Friday. Ghosh, who was inaugurating a newly built road in Ward number 6, found himself surrounded by women questioning his absence during his tenure as an MP.

One of the women asked, "Where were you all this time? We didn't see you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after our councillor (Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool) has built the road, you're here?" This question infuriated Ghosh, who responded aggressively, accusing the protesters of being Trinamool supporters.

"I have built it with my money, not your father's money. Go and ask Pradip Sarkar about it," Ghosh retorted. The altercation escalated when Ghosh threatened to "choke" one of the women, a remark that has since gone viral.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the ruling Trinamool Congress, who accused Ghosh of using his position to intimidate ordinary citizens. Critics have labeled the BJP leader's response as unprofessional and disrespectful.

In light of the controversy, political opponents have demanded an apology from Ghosh, while BJP supporters have rallied behind the leader, insisting that he was provoked by the protesters' comments. The incident continues to stir debates on political conduct and the treatment of women in public protests.

( Source : PTI )
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh protesters inauguration west bengal 
Rest of India West Bengal 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X