BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Under Fire After Threatening Woman Protester

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has come under fire following a heated confrontation with a group of local women in Kharagpur, West Bengal, on Friday. Ghosh, who was inaugurating a newly built road in Ward number 6, found himself surrounded by women questioning his absence during his tenure as an MP.

One of the women asked, "Where were you all this time? We didn't see you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after our councillor (Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool) has built the road, you're here?" This question infuriated Ghosh, who responded aggressively, accusing the protesters of being Trinamool supporters.