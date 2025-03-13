BJP leader claims agents of legislators demanding money for not raising questions in House

Mumbai:BJP legislator Parinay Fuke has alleged that agents of a legislator demanded money from rice mills before the MLA raised a question in the assembly pertaining to the rice mills. Mr. Fuke claimed that the rice millers have been blackmailed and threatened. He has submitted audio-video clips, which contain conversion about the alleged money transaction, to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MLC said that the CM has assured action on it after the clips are verified through forensic tests.

Mr. Fuke had on Wednesday raised the issue of a rice miller in the Council stating that some agents had gone to the office of the rice mills before the questions were asked in the Assembly. It is noteworthy that senior Congress leader Nana Patole had raised the issue of rice mills in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session in Mumbai.



The BJP MLC from the Bhandara-Gondiya,who is considered close to Mr Fadnavis, raised the issue in the Upper House when Council Chairperson Prof. Ram Shinde was in the Chair. Replying to the issue, minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said,“Whosoever the legislator is, whichever party the legislator is from, we will take a strict action.”



Speaking with the reporters, Mr. Fuke said that the “agent type of people” approached the office of rice mills and were heard telling what could happen if questions are asked and how it could be ensured that questions are not asked.



“A calling attention motion was moved against some rice mills of Gadchiroli. Money has been demanded from the owners, who were informed that the questions will not be raised through the calling attention motion or star question. I have an audio and video clip of this before the calling attention motion was moved. I have given all the audio and video clips to the Chief Minister, who will certainly take action in this case,” said Mr. Fuke, who was a former Minister of State for Forests and Tribal Development.



According to him, the clips indicate it is a matter of blackmailing. Dismissing Mr Fuke's claim, Mr. Patole said he would not respond to “statements of ‘chillar’ (insignificant) people”.





