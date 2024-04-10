BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Biopic on Cards?

If reliable sources are to be believed, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and firebrand politician Bandi Sanjay Kumar has reportedly given his nod for a biopic on his life. “His friend who is going to produce the film is meeting Telugu directors and urging them to do a film on Sanjay's trials and tribulations in his political life,” says a source. “Recently, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s two biopics ‘Vyuham’ and “Yatra 2’ were released and got him some mileage," he added.



Even in Bollywood, biopics on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee(Atal) and Veer Savarkar (Swatantra Veer Sawarkar) have hit the screens a few weeks ago. “Bandi Sanjay has been spearheading the BJP’s rise in Telangana state and he also became a Member of Parliament. He is a grassroot leader and has huge cadre support for his forthright views,” he points out.

They would soon roping a popular director and appropriate actor to commence the big ticket film revolving around the life of Bandi Sanjay and it would create ripples since he is known for his punchlines against BRS and Congress leaders. “His film will further enthuse his fans,” he concludes.