BJP Leader Arrested Over West Bengal Congress Office Vandalism

KOLKATA: BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who went into hiding after leading a vandalism at the West Bengal Pradesh Congress head office in the city recently, was arrested by the police from a hideout in the city early on Wednesday.

He was caught from an upscale housing complex at Tangra by the cops of the Entally police station at around 2 am following a tip-off. Mr Singh remained absconding for five days after the incident last week.

He however remained unperturbed and shouted slogans. “Modiji Zindabad. Kolkata Police Hoshiar. Rakesh Singh Kabhi Dara Nahi Hai Na Kabhi Darega,” the BJP leader said at the top of his voice while sitting amidst cops in a police jeep.

He is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case. His son Shivam and their close aides-- Vijay Prasad Dhanuk, Santosh Kumar Rajbhar and Dibyendu Samanta-- were arrested earlier.