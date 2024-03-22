BJP Lawmaker Castigates Odisha’s Ruling BJD For Tardy Progress Of State

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-led Odisha government saying that the state could not make much progress because of the latter’s “lethargic performance” and “lack of willpower.”

Speaking to reporters here, Suraj alleged that Odisha’s development could have been fast-tracked had the state government worked with “right intent” and “honesty.” However, the development is moving at a snail’s pace owing to BJD’s neglect.

Suraj highlighted the achievements of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime from 2014 to 2024. He said that there has been a massive revolution in the infrastructure development, agriculture, industries, information technology and telecom sectors in the country.

“The youth are now interested in start-ups. They are not only becoming self-reliant but also providing employment to others,” said Suraj.

He raised the issue of migration of a large number of poverty-stricken people from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district Ganjam to Gujarat, New Delhi and Hyderabad, and said this reflected the state government's failure to provide jobs to these people at their doorsteps.

On BJP’s preparations for the upcoming 2024 elections, the BJP MLA said that the party is fully prepared for the crucial polls and already meetings at various levels are being held to finalise strategies.

When asked about BJP-BJD alliance speculation, the BJP MLA refused to comment by saying that the top leaders of both parties are “the appropriate persons to be asked these kinds of queries.”

“Sorry. I don’t want to make any comment on the issue. Actually, I’m not empowered to make any comments on matters like this,” said the young lawmaker.

No BJD leaders could be contacted over the allegations levelled by the BJP legislator.