BJP Kisan Morcha Stages Satyagraha Against Anti-farmer Policies of Revanth Reddy Govt

Hyderabad: The BJP staged satyagrahas at most of mandal headquarters against the Revanth Reddy government allegedly ignoring farmer issues, and demanded uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector and immediate waiving of crop loans. Farmers who stopped repayment of farm loans after the Congress assured to waive all crop loans were finding it difficult to borrow afresh, the party said.



All the senior leaders including TS unit president G. Kishan Reddy, D.K. Aruna, Dr K. Laxman, Bandi Sanjay, Etala Rajendar took part in the satyagrahas along with members of Kisan Morcha. They demanded that the government pay attention to help farmers who were facing drought-like conditions.



At Narayanpet, Aruna said Revanth Reddy must say when he would fulfil the promises made to farmers. “Farmers will teach them a good lesson," she said. On the Congress government citing the financial mess caused by the BRS, Aruna asked if it was not aware of the situation when making promises during the Assembly elections.



