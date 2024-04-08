Mangaluru: With just a month remaining until the elections, all eyes are on the dynamics of the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the North Karnataka districts.

The Congress believes it can attract secular votes from all communities, including those who previously supported JD(S). But, the BJP thinks teaming up with JD(S) will boost their chances, possibly surpassing their 2019 performance.

Despite JD(S)'s stronghold in the Old Mysuru region, the party boasts a significant presence in the North Karnataka districts, having secured many assembly seats in the past.

"This alliance between BJP and JD(S) will work in favor of the Congress party in North Karnataka region. With JD(S) aligning with the BJP, secular voters from all communities, who tend to distance themselves from the BJP, are likely to support Congress in the region. Dalits will also support us. There will be a tough fight this time," KPCC spokesperson MG Hegde told Deccan Chronicle.

Hegde claimed the internal dissent within the BJP regarding the alliance with JD(S) might have slight repercussions.

However, the BJP remains optimistic about the coalition's prospects.

"In the 2019 elections, despite Congress and JD(S) having a coalition and seat-sharing agreement, BJP secured 25 seats. With JD(S) now on our side, we are confident that our vote share and seat tally will increase," BJP state general secretary P Rajeev said.

Rajeev also pointed out the shift in minority sentiment towards the BJP, attributing it to what he perceives as the government's inclusive policies. "The Congress party's appeasement politics has only converted minority communities into vote banks. However, the minority communities have realized the transformative impact of the Modi government's policies, with projects benefiting them significantly. We have seen the expressions of gratitude from Muslim women towards Modi ji. There is a growing faith in the Modi government among minority communities. Therefore the BJP-JD(S) will win more seats this time," he added.