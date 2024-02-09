BJP Issues Whip Amid Speculation on Ram Mandir Resolution

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday issued a three-line whip to its members in Parliament to remain present in both Houses till the end of the day on Saturday, amid buzz that a resolution on the Ram Mandir issue could be tabled.



The last session of Parliament ahead of the general elections was earlier scheduled to conclude on Friday but was extended by a day to Saturday.



Speculation was rife that the resolution on the completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya “after more than 500 years of wait” could be passed by Parliament as the voice of the nation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, which almost every opposition party had skipped after calling it a “BJP RSS event.” Critics of Modi and the BJP had questioned the timing of the consecration ceremony when the Lok Sabha elections were weeks away.



