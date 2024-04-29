neeraj kumar

Hyderabad: The campaign c that the BJP would remove reservations was the lie of the decade, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. The claims were made out of frustration at being kept away from power at the Centre for 10 years, and poor response for the Lok Sabha election campaign.

He claimed that the Congress had diluted reservations for the Backward Classes communities by extending them to Muslims, and called Revanth Reddy to debate the issue. Kishan Reddy was speaking at a press conference at the state party headquarters.

“Congress leaders feel that Sonia Gandhi family alone can rule the country. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra got a poor response and turned out to be `Congress Todo Yatra’ as senior leaders deserted the party,” he alleged.

He asked why the Congress had opposed the elections of Presidents Ram Nath Kovind, who belongs to the SC community, and Draupadi Murmu, a tribal candidate. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belonged to the OBC community and the Union Cabinet had 27 members from the BC communities, 12 from the SC groups and eight from the Scheduled Tribes,” he said.

“Revanth is not in a position to name the I.N.D.I.A. bloc prime ministerial candidate nor answer corruption charges levelled against Congress leaders," Kishan Reddy said and added that he must step down for failing to fulfill the promises given to the farming community.

He said the BJP was dedicated to continuing reservations. He said the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for allegedly morphing a video of Union minister Amit Shah to falsely claim that the BJP was against reservations.