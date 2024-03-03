BJP High Command to Vet Poll Alliance in AP

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said as part of BJP’s Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully extending support to the state government in implementing welfare and development programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

She made this statement while inducting into BJP industrialist Vallagatla Reddappa from Madanapalle into BJP. Former chief minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and BJP national working committee member Somu Veerraju were present on the occasion.



Purandeswari said BJP is organising a two-day internal meeting of its party leaders to collect opinions on having an alliance with other parties in Andhra Pradesh. March 2 and 3. National Saha Sangathan secretary Siva Prakash has already interacted with several state and district-level leaders in this regard. The meeting will continue tomorrow.



The BJP president said Siva Prakash will submit his report to the BJP High Command, which will take a final decision on the issue of poll alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, several BJP leaders have favoured alliance with the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena combo for the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections. For instance, Former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said he had become an MLA from Visakhapatnam North in 2014 election because of the poll pact. He wished to recontest from the North constituency in case the BJP high command takes a decision in this regard.