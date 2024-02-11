BJP High-command to Decide on Poll Alliances in AP: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that the AP government diverted funds allotted by the Centre for the development purposes and it failed on all fronts including in attracting investments.

She was speaking at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary at the state BJP office here on Sunday.

Addressing the party cadres, she said the crores of BJP workers are the heirs of Deen Dayal, who propounded the Antyodaya philosophy. She hailed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as a great leader who gave the nation the basic principles of Antyodaya.

Reacting to the likely poll alliances in AP, Purandeswari said the BJP leadership would make decisions based on the existing conditions in the state. “Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make such decisions for the state party,” she said.

She said these leaders were reviewing the political scenario in the state and Amit Shah would talk to TD chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has taken up programmes in villages. “Our aim is to strengthen the party,” she said.

Purandeswari said Deen Dayal had recommended an agri-based economy for the nation, with a blend of culture and skills. “Everyone is talking about how Integral Humanism and small industries create more employment opportunities. This is an opportunity to identify local skills and encourage youth.”

She noted that, before 2014, there was only news related to scams, but after Modi came to power, everyone is talking about schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the self-respect and self-confidence of every poor person, she claimed.