BJP has Betrayed Farmers of the Country, says Congress



He was speaking on the occasion of Mothe village BRS MPTC R. Shekar Reddy, former deputy sarpanch D. Venkatesh and ward members joining the Congress at a programme held in Jagtial district on Sunday.



Jeevan Reddy underlined that while the UPA government increased the MSP for paddy to 200 per cent, Narendra Modi is imposing restrictions on farmers and harassing them.



He referred to comments of BJP leaders that if NDA government waives off farm loans, farmers will become lazy. “If that is the case, why has the BJP government written off lakhs of crores of loans taken by Ambani and Adani groups. Will that not make the business tycoons lazy,” the MLC asked, accusing BJP of discriminating against farmers.



He was speaking on the occasion of Mothe village BRS MPTC R. Shekar Reddy, former deputy sarpanch D. Venkatesh and ward members joining the Congress at a programme held in Jagtial district on Sunday.Jeevan Reddy underlined that while the UPA government increased the MSP for paddy to 200 per cent, Narendra Modi is imposing restrictions on farmers and harassing them.He referred to comments of BJP leaders that if NDA government waives off farm loans, farmers will become lazy. “If that is the case, why has the BJP government written off lakhs of crores of loans taken by Ambani and Adani groups. Will that not make the business tycoons lazy,” the MLC asked, accusing BJP of discriminating against farmers.

He underlined that the credit of supplying free power to farmers, who depend on wells to irrigate their fields, goes to the Congress government led by late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.



Jeevan Reddy maintained that that was the first time in the country that farmers had been supplied free power in the country. He pointed out that when rice millers started undermining farmers in purchase of paddy, the then Congress government provided minimum support price and also opened purchasing centres in every village.