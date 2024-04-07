BJP: Gov. Must Seek Report

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation led by party’s OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman submitted a memorandum to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, requesting him to seek a report from the government on the phone-tapping incidents during the BRS regime.

He said the Union home ministry should be informed since the matter fell under the concurrent jurisdiction of the Centre and the state. Since phones were tapped during the Assembly polls, it also came under the ambit of the Election Commission. The issue warrants a CBI investigation, the BJP told the Governor.

The other members of the delegation were MLC A.V.N. Reddy, former MLC N. Ramchandra Rao, Chintalapally Ramachandra Reddy and N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, state BJP vice-presidents, party state general secretary Bangaru Shruti, state secretary Kolli Madhavi, spokesperson N.V. Subhash and K. Anthony Reddy, BJP election cell coordinator.

The delegation in its memorandum, stated that the phone tapping was carried out at the behest and proactive connivance of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and other BRS leaders. The phones were tapped for political gains and for extortion by intimidating, coercing, blackmailing and browbeating individuals. The government machinery and apparatus have been misused in order to subvert the election process and thereby democracy itself.