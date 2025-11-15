BJP Gets Mixed Luck in 8 Assembly Bypolls

New Delhi: Contrary to the whopping majority it got in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party got mixed luck in the eight assembly bypolls, results of which were declared on Friday.

In the assembly bypolls held on November 11 in Anta (Rajasthan), Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Jubilee Hills (Telangana), Tarn Taran (Punjab), Nuapada (Odisha), Dampa (Mizoram), Badgam and Nagrota (Jammu-Kashmir), the BJP got two seats, Congress won two seats, the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Mizo National Front (MNF) got one each.

In BJP-ruled Rajasthan, the Congress bagged the Anta seat as Pramod Jain `Bhaya’ defeated BJP’s Morpal Suman. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress also won the Jubilee Hills sat in Telangana, a state where it is in power, when Naveen Yadav V. defeated Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti’s Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.

In the bypolls at two seats in Jammu-Kashmir, Budgam and Nagrota, the ruling National Conference tasted defeat for the first time since it took control of the state. In NC’s home ground Budgam, PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehedi defeated its candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosalvi. The bypoll in Budgam was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and chose his family bastion of Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in the assembly elections last year. This is the first time that the NC has lost in its bastion of Budgam, in central Kashmir, since the first elections for the legislative assembly were held in 1957.

In Nagrota in Jammu region, BJP’s Devyani Rana defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh by 24647 votes. NC candidate Shamim Begum, who got 10872 votes, lost her deposit. Rana is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

In Mizoram it's main opposition party, MNF, retained the Dampa assembly seat with its candidate R. Lalthangliana defeating Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement by a margin of 562 votes. The Dampa seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

In Odisha's Nuapada, BJP's Jay Dholakia beat Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress by a huge margin of 83,748 votes. Jay is the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The ruling AAP retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab with its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating his nearest rival and SAD nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by a margin of 12,091 votes. The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren beat his nearest rival Babulal Soren of the BJP in the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand by over 38,500 votes. Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll.