BJP Gains Upper Hand in Odisha Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Cross-Voting Drama

BY AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO

Bhubaneswar, March 15: In a politically charged contest that underscored shifting alliances and internal fissures, the results of the Rajya Sabha elections from Odisha were declared on Monday evening, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the principal gainer.

Two official BJP candidates—Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar—secured comfortable victories, bagging 35 first-preference votes each. However, the most keenly watched contest was won by BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray, whose victory over rival Independent Datteswar Hota has triggered intense political debate across the state.

Ray secured 23 first-preference votes and garnered additional second-preference votes with a total value of 1,118. This pushed his overall vote value to 3,418—equivalent to just over 34 votes—comfortably surpassing the winning threshold of 30. In contrast, Hota remained stuck at 23 first-preference votes, failing to bridge the gap through transfers.

The outcome is being widely interpreted as a setback for the Biju Janata Dal led by Naveen Patnaik, which had fielded Hota with the backing of the Congress. The result not only reflects strategic manoeuvring by the BJP but also exposes cracks within opposition ranks.

BJD candidate Santrupt Misra was also elected, securing 31 first-preference votes.

Ray’s victory was marked by significant cross-voting, with at least eight BJD MLAs and three Congress legislators reportedly defying party lines to support him. The development has sparked a war of words between political heavyweights.

Reacting sharply, Patnaik alleged that those who cross-voted had “criminal pasts,” stating that “their parents have been sent to jail in the past.” The remark drew swift criticism from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who rejected allegations of horse-trading.

“I heard the former CM leveling horse-trading charges against us. In reality, BJD and Congress MLAs voted according to their conscience. By branding them anti-social, he has attempted to tarnish their image. This is highly deplorable,” Majhi said.

Despite the loss, Hota struck a philosophical note, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage with legislators. “I got an opportunity to meet all the honourable MLAs, which I might not have otherwise. I have immense faith in Lord Jagannath and believe I have been chosen to serve. I carry no regrets and remain thankful for the blessings of Naveen Patnaik and the support extended by Congress and Left parties,” he said.

The Odisha Rajya Sabha results are likely to have far-reaching implications for the state’s political landscape, particularly in the run-up to future electoral battles, as they highlight evolving loyalties and the BJP’s growing influence in a region long dominated by the BJD.