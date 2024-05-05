BJP funded Sandeshkhali stir: Mamata

Kolkata: Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shedding "crocodile's tears" over the violence against women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of staging the entire agitation with the help of money.

Her attack came a day after Trinamul Congress released footages of a purported sting operation that showed BJP Mandal president Gangadhar Kayal from Sandeshkhali making startling revelations about how the protests were planned and executed by leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari in exchange of money to the villagers.

Ms Banerjee alleged at a Lok Sabha Election campaign rally at Bolpur in Birbhum, "Did you ever get any inkling how BJP staged the Sandeshkhali incident by giving money? The PM has been shedding crocodile's tears in claiming that he was affected by the pain of the women there. But did he see how the incident was staged by his party using money?”



She claimed, “BJP hatched a conspiracy by giving money to some people to spread lies. Money will come and go but dignity of women does not return if it is lost. Don't dishonour the mothers of Bengal by raising such allegations. Don't disrespect women by offering them money to level false allegations against us.” Earlier in the morning, the CM posted on X-handle, “I had for long stated that the BJP has been trying to malign the image of Bengal by orchestrating the Sandeshkhali incident. The sting operation revealed the real face of the Bangla-Birodhis as they tried to manipulate the emotions of my mothers and sisters. On the 13th of May, the people of Ranaghat shall ensure that the Bangla-Birodhis are ousted from Bengal!” She also pinned hope while addressing the Bolpur rally on the release of arrested TMC strongman of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, now in jail custody in the cattle smuggling scam, after the polls. “Why has been Kesto held? For election. He has been asked to support BJP for his release. He will walk out after the polls,” according to the TMC chief.

