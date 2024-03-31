BJP Focuses on Pacifying Dissidents to Retain Adilabad MP Seat

Adilabad: The BJP's top leadership is doing everything possible to pacify the leaders disgruntled over the allotment of the party ticket in the party to retain the Adilabad parliamentary seat.

Party national president J.P Nadda took the initiative and held talks with dissident leaders of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

After winning the MP seat in 2019, the saffron party subsequently won four ZPTC and a few gram panchayats in the local body elections and emerged as a strong contender for the post of the Adilabad ZP chairman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended a public meeting in Adilabad and laid foundation stones for development works and inaugurated a few welfare schemes. Surprisingly, Soyam Bapu Rao won as MP on BJP ticket though the party had zero MLAs in the segment when the then-ruling BRS was so strong with six MLAs in the constituency.





BJP candidate Godam Nagesh, who recently joined the BJP from BRS, has launched election campaign seeking the support of the dissident leaders who were opposing party giving tickets to him.



Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar is trying to patch up the differences among the dissident party leaders by taking them to Nagesh.

Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, former MLA Rathod Bapurao, former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh and many others had aspired for the BJP ticket.



MP Soyam Bapu Rao met BJP president J.P. Nadda and discussed the political scenario in the constituency.





The party’s high command is in touch with the dissident leaders and persuading them to extend their support to the party candidate by promising them a bright future in the party.

It is expected that MP Soyam Bapu will participate in the campaign soon along with party candidate Nagesh.



BJP leadership is planning to hold Assembly constituency-level meetings in Sirpur (T), Mudhole, Boath, Nirmal and Khanapur to involve the dissident leaders in the campaign.



BJPLP leader and Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy was monitoring the campaign in Nirmal district and he may tour the Adiilabad parliamentary constituency.





