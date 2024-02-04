BJP Faults Owaisi’s Objection To Advani’s Bharat Ratna

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash strongly criticised AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks regarding awarding the Bharat Ratna to veteran parliamentarian and senior BJP leader L.K. Advani.

He said the nation was elated when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the award.

Advani, through his rath yatra, aimed to raise awareness about Indian culture and heritage, playing a crucial role in uniting people across the country, Subhash stated.

He alleged that Opposition parties created disturbances during the yatra, which still haunts them due to its immense response and support. Subhash added, "The soul of the people killed in communal riots during the rath yatra has haunted Opposition parties who repeatedly created hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Highlighting the Modi government's efforts, Subhash noted that it successfully overcame obstacles and constructed the Ram temple, fulfilling long-standing aspirations. He accused leaders like Owaisi of instigating their community for survival, leading to riots, violence, and deaths.