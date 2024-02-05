BJP Expects to Mobilize 10 lakh Crowd for PM’s Meet

Chennai: BJP State President K Annamalai said the ‘En Mann, En Yatra’ (My land, My journey) would conclude on February 25 at Palladam in Tirupur district with a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by 10 lakh supporters, which would be biggest crowd ever mobilized for a political meeting in the State.

Inaugurating the BJP’s newly set up election office for all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State at Aminjikari in Chennai on Monday, Annamalai said the BJP President J P Nadda will address a meeting in Chennai on February 11 when the yatra would touch in its trail the 200th Assembly constituency.It would have covered all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State when it reached Palladam, where a sprawling 530 acre ground in Mathapur panchayat was being levelled to hold the public meeting at 3 pm on February 25, he said.Asked why the meeting was being held at Palladam and not in Chennai, as it was planned earlier, Annamalai said that the Prime Minister had visited Chennai recently and that he had not been to the Western region of the State in the past two and a half years.Besides, finding a ground of that size to host the event was difficult in Chennai as the meeting pandal itself would occupy 100 acres of space for laying out 5 lakh chairs, while 300 acres would be earmarked for vehicle parking, 25 acres for the helipad that would be constructed at the site and 70 acres going for providing other facilities to the participants like washrooms and canteens.On the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, particularly the formation of alliance, Annamalai said that work was on in all fronts and various committees had been set up to look after poll-related businesses like campaigning.As for alliances were concerned the party top brass was in talks with various parties, he said, adding that the BJP was not going and inviting anybody to join its coalition since it had left its doors open for any party that would accept Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.Finalization of candidates would be done by the Parliamentary board, he said when asked if he would be contesting the Lok Sabha elections. While he would contest he was asked, he said that as of now he had been entrusted with the task of strengthening the party in the State.The BJP would come first in some constituencies and also second is many constituencies in the elections, he said when asked how many seats the party would win.Election observers of the BJP, Aravind Menon and Sudhakar Reddy were among the top leaders who attended the event marking the launch of election office in Chennai, from where the poll process would be monitored and where committee would meet and take decisions.