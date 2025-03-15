BJP embarks on district-level ‘pravas’ for Bihar polls

New Delhi: In a bid to forge a direct connection with voters before the October-November Assembly elections, the BJP has announced an extensive outreach campaign across Bihar. Senior party leaders, including Union ministers, are set to embark on district-level “pravas” to engage local influencers, intellectuals, and grassroots cadres, and to highlight the achievements of the “double engine” government.

The voter outreach initiative, scheduled to begin in April following the conclusion of the Parliament Budget session, will see senior leaders conducting various meetings and community events. These sessions will range from social gatherings and tiffin meetings with party workers to community feasts with local voters, with a particular focus on “ratri pravas” — overnight visits designed to foster in-depth interactions.

A senior BJP leader noted that the state leadership, under the guidance of the Central party, is determined to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence, especially among the rural population. A party insider added that Union ministers, state ministers, and MPs from Bihar and other states will actively participate in the campaign to ensure the organisation is battle-ready for the elections.